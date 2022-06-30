Skip to main content

Former Tennessee Baseball Strength Coach Quentin Eberhardt Rejoining Staff

Former Tennessee Baseball strength and conditioning coach Quentin Eberhardt, who left the Vols to become the Chicago Cubs strength coach in January, has made the decision to rejoin the Tennessee staff, Volquest Rivals first reported Thursday morning. 

Eberhardt was first hired by Tony Vitello in October of 2017 after eight years in professional baseball, and the Columbus, Ohio, native would go on to become a key piece of Tennessee Baseball's rise to national prominence. 

When Vitello and Eberhardt first joined the Vols, they were joining a program that was far from among the best in the SEC. And in their final year together (2021) the two coaches, along with Josh Elander and Frank Anderson, led the Big Orange to their first College World Series appearance in 16 years. 

Before his first stint with Tennessee, Eberhardt spent four years as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate in the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Eberhardt has also served as the strength coach for four other minor league teams. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Eberhardt's baseball background also included collegiate baseball play at Norfolk State, Columbus State Community College and Ashland University. Eberhardt's standout play as a corner infielder at Ashland earned him All-Regional Tournament team honors during his senior year (2008). 

Eberhardt rejoins a Tennessee program that is coming off their best regular season in program history, recording 57 wins and only nine losses. 

Eberhardt and the rest of Tennessee's coaches will look to lead the Vols to repeat as SEC Champions and potentially make it back to Omaha like they did the last time Eberhardt was on staff. 

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel

USATSI_17915708_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

John Fulkerson Finds Professional Basketball Home

By Jack Foster19 hours ago
USATSI_17833331_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Basketball's SEC Opponents Announced

By Jack Foster20 hours ago
59F50978-CF04-43FF-8A48-6BC1AC05AFAF
Football

A Look at the Top Five Offensive Players the Vols Will Face in 2022

By Matt RayJun 29, 2022
Dee Beckwith
Football

Former Vols RB Transfers to SEC East Rival

By Matt RayJun 28, 2022
AA6BA007-9BA7-4192-8C41-4E5A394F909D
Recruiting

In-State LB Edwin Spillman Talks Vols Camp, Recruitment

By Matt RayJun 28, 2022
D42F6BB3-6CB2-4F5B-8E17-C374F15DC274
Recruiting

Elite ATH KJ Bolden Enjoys Latest Visit to Tennessee

By Matt RayJun 28, 2022
4C17B790-8990-482F-82D8-AFF97CA511B7
Baseball

Watch: Zach Joyce Pumping Heat at Vols Facility

By Jack FosterJun 27, 2022
3CFF5FCD-C3B9-4D81-9DCE-C2DB841B9F50
Recruiting

Tennessee DL Target Weathersby Names Shortlist of Favorites

By Matt RayJun 27, 2022