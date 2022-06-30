Former Tennessee Baseball Strength Coach Quentin Eberhardt Rejoining Staff

Former Tennessee Baseball strength and conditioning coach Quentin Eberhardt, who left the Vols to become the Chicago Cubs strength coach in January, has made the decision to rejoin the Tennessee staff, Volquest Rivals first reported Thursday morning.

Eberhardt was first hired by Tony Vitello in October of 2017 after eight years in professional baseball, and the Columbus, Ohio, native would go on to become a key piece of Tennessee Baseball's rise to national prominence.

When Vitello and Eberhardt first joined the Vols, they were joining a program that was far from among the best in the SEC. And in their final year together (2021) the two coaches, along with Josh Elander and Frank Anderson, led the Big Orange to their first College World Series appearance in 16 years.

Before his first stint with Tennessee, Eberhardt spent four years as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate in the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Eberhardt has also served as the strength coach for four other minor league teams.

Eberhardt's baseball background also included collegiate baseball play at Norfolk State, Columbus State Community College and Ashland University. Eberhardt's standout play as a corner infielder at Ashland earned him All-Regional Tournament team honors during his senior year (2008).

Eberhardt rejoins a Tennessee program that is coming off their best regular season in program history, recording 57 wins and only nine losses.

Eberhardt and the rest of Tennessee's coaches will look to lead the Vols to repeat as SEC Champions and potentially make it back to Omaha like they did the last time Eberhardt was on staff.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel