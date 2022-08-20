Skip to main content

Former Vol Gilbert to Miss 2022 Minor League Season

Former BaseVol Drew Gilbert is reportedly set to miss the 2022 minor league season with an injury to his right (non-throwing arm) elbow. 

Gilbert injured his elbow last Saturday trying to field a fly ball when he crashed into the outfield wall while playing for Fayetteville. Further evaluation showed Gilbert had sustained a dislocated right elbow that had gone back into place before examination. This will cause Gilbert to have to undergo rehab and miss the rest of the minor league season. The Astros do expect the VFL to be back to one hundred percent by the start of Spring Training. 

The full statement released by the Astros Future program is below. 

The news is highly unfortunate for the Minnesota native who had gotten off to an incredible start in rookie league, which led to him ultimately being promoted to Single A. 

Gilbert played a total of six games for Single A Fayetteville before his injury. He had played four games in the rookie league prior to his time in Fayetteville, in which Gilbert hit a staggering .455 for the Astros Orange. 

Gilbert had gone 5-21 at the plate with one home run and two RBI before his injury with Fayetteville. 

Photo Credit: Jamar Coach of the Knoxville News Sentinel

