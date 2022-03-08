Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 10 Tennessee vs. James Madison Game One

The No. 10 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on James Madison University on Tuesday night for game one of a two-game midweek stretch against the Dukes. Tennessee enters the game with a 10-1 record, having gone 2-1 in the Shriners Children's Hospital Classic last weekend with wins against Baylor and Oklahoma and a loss to No. 1 Texas.

The Dukes enter Tuesday night with an 8-4 record, coming off a 2-1 series win over Quinnipiac.

The Vols lead James Madison 3-2 in the all time series, but Tennessee suffered a 21-2 loss in the most recent meeting in 2018, a day after the Vols had topped the Dukes 10-1.

Below is the starting lineup for Tennessee in game one of the two-game midweek stretch against James Madison.

Pitching Matchup: Vols LHP Zander Sechrist (1-0, 1.04 ERA) vs. JMU RHP Nick Hammer (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

-Sechrist is making his third start as a Vol. In two starts and three total appearances this season, the sophomore has allowed two hits and thrown 13 strikeouts in 8.2 IP.

*Notes*:

-With Drew Gilbert still dealing with the hamstring injury he suffered in Houston, Jordan Beck moves to center field and Jared Dickey starts at right field.

-Christian Moore deservedly gets another nod at DH. The freshman has 10 RBIs on 11 at bats for the Vols this season and was a triple away from hitting the cycle against Oklahoma on Sunday.

---

The section below will be continuously updated with inning updates and score for Tennessee's Tuesday night matchup against James Madison.

**Rain is in the forecast to being around 7 p.m. Tennessee-James Madison may be delayed to tomorrow if Knoxville experiences enough rain.**

