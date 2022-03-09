Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 10 Tennessee vs. James Madison Game Two

The No. 10 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on James Madison University on Wednesday night at approximately 6:00 p.m. ET for game two of a two-game midweek stretch against the Dukes. Tennessee enters the game with an 11-1 record, having gone 2-1 in the Shriners Children's Hospital Classic last weekend with wins against Baylor and Oklahoma and a loss to No. 1 Texas.

The Dukes enter Wednesday night with an 8-5 record, coming off a 2-1 series win over Quinnipiac and their loss to Tennessee.

The Vols and JMU played seven-and-a-half innings on Tuesday night before the game was suspended due to heavy rain in Knoxville. The two teams finished the game at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The two teams were tied at 7-7 at the time of rain delay, and Tennessee was able to pull out the win in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon.

For a rundown of what happened in game on, check out the live updates from the game here.

The Vols and the Dukes Wednesday night game comes 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game for a makeshift doubleheader.

The Vols lead James Madison 4-2 in the all time series, but Tennessee had suffered a 21-2 loss in the most recent meeting (before yesterday) in 2018, a day after the Vols had topped the Dukes 10-1.

Below is the starting lineup for Tennessee in game two of the doubleheader.

Notes: Dickey moves to center to give Russell more time at left. Blake Burke gets the nod at DH. Fitzgibbons logs his first start of the season. He has appeared in three games and thrown three strikeouts with giving up one hit. He started three games last season in his freshman year.

Pitching matchup: Vols LHP Jake Fitzgibbons (0.00 ERA, 0-0) vs. JMU RHP Ryan Murphy (0.90 ERA, 0-0)

---

In the section below, Tennessee's second game against James Madison will be continuously updated with live updates and the score.

First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m. ET.

Live Updates, Score:

1st Inning:

T1

-Fitsgibbons walks his first batter Trevon Dabney.

-Mason Dunaway lines out to right field.

-Kyle Novak fouls out at catcher but Lipcius makes the catch.

-Dabney steals second base on the strike thrown by Fitzgibbons.

-Steinberg fouls out to right field.

B1

-Jared Dickey leads off and homers over the right field into the bullpen for a solo bomb on his first pitch of his first at bat.

-Jorel Ortega flies out to center

-Jordan Beck singles to center. The junior went 0-6 at the plate against JMU in game one. Big hit for him.

-Trey Lipscomb pops out to first base.

-Beck steals second on the pitch and advances to third on an error throw from Jensen Lapoint.

-Luc Lipcius pops out to end the inning and leave one stranded.

Vols 1, James Madison 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Fitzgibbons walks Reifsnider.

-Fenwick Trimble strikes out.

-Carson Bell strikes out. Reifsnider steals second base.

-Jensen Lapoint strikes out for Fitzgibbons' third K in a row and of the game.

B2

-Evan Russell flies out to center.

-Blake Burke cracks a double to fight field.

-Christian Scott flies out to center field. Burke steals third.

-Cortland Lawson strikes out looking to end the inning.

Vols 1, James Madison 0

3rd Inning:

T3

-Fitzgibbons strikes out Jaden Buster for his fourth K of the night.

-Trevon Dabney flies out to right field. Excellent catch from Jordan Beck at the warning track to give the Dukes two outs in the top of the third.

-Mason Dunaway flies out to right to end the top of the frame.

B3

-Jared Dickey grounds out to first base.

-Jorel Ortega flies out to left center.

-Jordan Beck grounds out to second base.

Vols 1, James Madison 0

4th Inning:

T4

B4