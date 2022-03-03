Skip to main content

How to Watch BaseVols in Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic

HOUSTON, TX - Information on how to watch and listen to the Volunteers' weekend games against Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma can be found below.

First pitch in the Texas game is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, with RHP Chase Burns getting the start.

How To Watch

(All information via Tennessee Athletics Communications)

All three of the Vols' games this weekend will be televised on MLB Network. The games can also be streamed via the MLB app.

How To Listen

Read More

Fans can also listen to the Vol Network radio call as John Wilkerson calls the action. The radio broadcast will be available on local stations AM 900 or FM 99.1 or on UTSports.com and the UT Gameday App.

