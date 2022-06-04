Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Campbell

Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball is set to take on the Campbell Camels in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET for their second matchup of the NCAA Regional Tournament in Knoxville. 

Campbell and Tennessee each won their first game of the weekend handedly. The Camels squashed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 15-8 while the Vols dominated Alabama State 10-0. 

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Campbell

SEC Network – 7 p.m. ET

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Listen

John Wilkerson and Vince Ferrara have the call for Vol Network Radio

---

The winner of Tennessee-Campbell will take on the winner of Alabama State vs. Georgia Tech on Sunday. 

USATSI_18080759_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Evan Russell Will Be Available For Top-Ranked Tennessee on Saturday Against Campbell

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster1 hour ago
USATSI_18108020_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Evan Russell's Father Tweets Update on Status

By Jack Foster4 hours ago
A6CE8E5C-F003-46BC-9425-732E51737557
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello, Charlie Taylor, Blade Tidwell React to Vols' Shutout Victory Over Alabama State

By Jack Foster13 hours ago
F123C531-0530-4268-A356-00831B84427C
Baseball

PHOTOS: Tennessee Dismantles Alabama State in Knoxville Regional

By Jake Nichols14 hours ago
USATSI_18108018_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tony Vitello Updates Status of Evan Russell

By Jack Foster15 hours ago
945B4F1C-D741-44F6-9CB8-80199929A445
Baseball

Beck Homers Twice, Blade Tidwell Shoves as Vols Shutout Alabama State in NCAA Tournament Regional Opener

By Jack Foster16 hours ago
E2922A22-C3B3-4A1D-ABE0-100E2D4618EC
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Alabama State NCAA Regional Tournament Showdown

By Jack Foster19 hours ago
179077A3-6A78-4C08-BDA8-C876F3D043A5
Baseball

Just In: Evan Russell Not Available for Tennessee Against Alabama State

By Jack Foster20 hours ago