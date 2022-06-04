How to Watch, Listen: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Campbell

Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball is set to take on the Campbell Camels in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET for their second matchup of the NCAA Regional Tournament in Knoxville.

Campbell and Tennessee each won their first game of the weekend handedly. The Camels squashed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 15-8 while the Vols dominated Alabama State 10-0.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Campbell

SEC Network – 7 p.m. ET

How to Listen

John Wilkerson and Vince Ferrara have the call for Vol Network Radio

---

The winner of Tennessee-Campbell will take on the winner of Alabama State vs. Georgia Tech on Sunday.