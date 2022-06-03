Just In: Evan Russell Not Available for Tennessee Against Alabama State

Tennessee starting catcher Evan Russell is unavailable for Tennessee in their NCAA Regional Tournament opener against Alabama State, per UT.

Backup catcher Charlie Taylor will start for the Vols in place of Russell.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello will address Russell's status after the game.

"Evan Russell is unavailable today, Tony Vitello will address it after the game," a UT spokesperson stated.

The loss of Russell is a major blow for UT, as catcher is arguably the one position on the team with poor depth. In addition, Russell, a super-senior, is a significant leader for the team and a big part of the Tennessee lineup.

The Vols and Hornets will get underway in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. The winner will take on Campbell on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET in Knoxville.

