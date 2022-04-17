Just In: Tony Vitello Receives Suspension From NCAA

The NCAA has suspended Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello four games after Vitello bumped an umpire in the Vols' second game of their series with Alabama.

Vitello's suspension begins with Tennessee's series finale against Alabama, so Vitello will be back as head coach for the Vols in the series finale against Florida in Gainesville next Sunday.

Tennessee's pitching coach–Frank Anderson–will serve a one-game suspension after getting ejected on Saturday as well. Anderson's suspension is the minimum for an assistant coach after getting tossed.

Anderson will be back for Tennessee's midweek game against Bellarmine on Tuesday and will share head coaching duties with hitting coach Josh Elander, who will continue to serve as the Vols' acting head coach on Sunday against Alabama

Tennessee will not appeal the suspension, as there is no appealing process for a suspension like Vitello's.

The Vols are currently tied 1-1 in the weekend series with Alabama, and Tennessee will look to take game three on Easter Sunday after their 9-2 win on Saturday to win their eighth series in the same amount of series this season.