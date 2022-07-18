Just In: Trey Lipscomb Selected in 2022 MLB Draft
Former Tennessee Volunteer Trey Lispcomb became the 4th Vol to come off the board in this year's MLB Draft moments ago. Lispcomb was selected in the 3rd round with the 84th overall pick by the Washington Nationals.
Lispcomb is coming off a campaign at Tennessee that saw him earn All-SEC and All-American honors. Lispcomb became the first Vol to hit 20 home runs in a season since 2009.
Lipscomb has one of the smoothest swings in this year's draft and he will bring a high ceiling prospect for the Nationals.
Below is a look at his career honors courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communication Department
CAREER HONORS
- 2022 NCBWA All-American -- 1st Team
- 2022 ABCA/Rawlings All-American -- 2nd Team
- 2022 Baseball America All-American -- 2nd Team
- 2022 Collegiate Baseball All-American -- 2nd Team
- 2022 D1Baseball.com All-American -- 3rd Team
- 2022 Perfect Game All-American -- 3rd Team
- 2022 NCBWA District 3 Player of the Year
- 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region -- 1st Team
- 2022 NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Finalist
- 2022 Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist
- 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team
- 2022 SEC Tournament All-Tournament Team
- 2022 All-SEC -- 1st Team
- 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
- NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy National Co-Hitter of the Week -- March 1, 2022
- D1Baseball Golden Spikes Performance of the Week Award -- March 1, 2022
- One of Collegiate Baseball News National Players of the Week -- Feb. 28, 2022
- SEC Co-Player of the Week -- Feb. 28, 2022
- 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
- VOLeaders Academy Class of 2019-20
