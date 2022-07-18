Just In: Trey Lipscomb Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Former Tennessee Volunteer Trey Lispcomb became the 4th Vol to come off the board in this year's MLB Draft moments ago. Lispcomb was selected in the 3rd round with the 84th overall pick by the Washington Nationals.

Lispcomb is coming off a campaign at Tennessee that saw him earn All-SEC and All-American honors. Lispcomb became the first Vol to hit 20 home runs in a season since 2009.

Lipscomb has one of the smoothest swings in this year's draft and he will bring a high ceiling prospect for the Nationals.

Below is a look at his career honors courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communication Department

CAREER HONORS

