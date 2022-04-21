Skip to main content

Just In: Vols Land Star OF from Top Community College Program

Tennessee baseball lands JUCO star Colby Backus.

Tennessee baseball has landed the commitment of Colby Backus out of Walters State Community College.

"First off, I would like to thank God for this opportunity," Backus said in his commitment post on Instagram. "With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my baseball and academic career at the University of Tennessee! I am grateful for my time at Walters State and for the people that have helped me get to this point!"

Backus is currently a redshirt freshman for the Senators and is putting together a highly productive season. The Johnson City, Tennessee, native has recorded 66 hits and scored 52 runs, including 13 home runs on 161 at-bats, helping Walters State keep a firm hold of a No. 1 ranking in the NJCAA DI Baseball rankings.

The 6'5" outfielder's numbers speak for themselves. The Daniel Boone High School product has a .410 Batting Average and a .476 On-Base Percentage for the Senators through the first 46 games of the season, in which Walters State has a 43-3 record. Backus has also recorded 56 RBIs and has a .752 slugging percentage this season.

Backus redshirted his freshman year at Walters State and eventually had shoulder labrum surgery in the Summer of 2021, according to a Volunteer Country source.

With multiple bats in Tennessee's lineup likely heading for the big leagues after this season, Backus is a solid piece for Tony Vitello and the Vols to pick up early in the recruiting trail for next Spring. In addition, the Vols will, in particular, likely lose outfielders Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert to the 2022 MLB Draft, so Backus will help out with depth in the outfield immensely.

Backus will join Tennessee's 'Volunteer Fireman' Ben Joyce next Spring as Walters State products, and he will join Seth Stephenson, Logan Chambers and Logan Steenstra as former JuCo players. 

