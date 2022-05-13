Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee Baseball vs. Georgia Game Two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 1 (D1) Tennessee Baseball Volunteers (44-6, 21-4 SEC) are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (32-17, 13-12 SEC) inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for game two of the series. SEC Network has the stream.

The Vols won game one of the series 5-2, powered by a terrific start from Chase Dollander and two home runs from Blake Burke. For a recap of game one, click here.

To read about a pair of Volunteers chasing history, click here.

Tony Vitello's post-game press conference following Tennessee's series-opening victory against Georgia is above.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup for the second game of the series.

Lineup notes:

-The lineup is the exact same as game one. In the same order. Burke earns his second consecutive start in SEC play for the first time this season.

-Lipcius stays in the two-hole. He was 1-4 at the plate with a pair of walks in game one.

-In the six-hole, Ortega was 0-3 with zero walks in the series opener.

Pitching Matchup:

Vols So. RHP Blade Tidwell (1-1, 3.18 ERA, 27 K/5 BB, .219 b/avg., 14 H, 6 ER, 17.0 IP) vs. Georgia Jr. RHP Jonathan Cannon (9-1, 2.38 ERA, 58 K/6 BB, .186 b/avg., 43 H, 17 ER, 64.1 IP)

Cannon presents one of the toughest challenges will have faced all season, as the Bulldog arm is a candidate for SEC Pitcher of the Year, right up there with Vols Chase Dollander and Drew Beam.

To read more about Cannon, click here.

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates from Tennessee's second game against Georgia.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD



Pre-game notes:

-Knoxville is experiencing rain showers approximately 60 minutes before first pitch. Last Friday, Tennessee and Kentucky's game two first pitch was delayed about 103 minutes, and the ending of the game was postponed to the next day due to heavy rain and lightning.

-The wind will play a factor tonight. The win seems to be blowing in, and with Cannon and Tidwell on the mound, it could be a low-scoring game in LNS.

-Rain Delay in Knoxville. Lightning struck at approximately 5:10 p.m. ET, so first pitch will be no earlier than 5:40 p.m. ET.

-Delay extended to 6:30 p.m. ET. More lightning in the area.

