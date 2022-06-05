Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. 2-Seed Georgia Tech NCAA Regional Final

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The top-ranked Tennessee Baseball Volunteers are set to face off against 2-seed Georgia Tech for the NCAA Knoxville Regional Tournament final at 7:06 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. ESPNU has the stream.



Sunday night's game will serve as the third game played for the Volunteers this weekend and the fourth for the Yellow Jackets. Tennessee has defeated Alabama State (10-0) and Campbell (12-7) so far this weekend whereas Georgia Tech lost their first game to Campbell (15-8) before winning back-to-back games against Alabama State (13-4) and Campbell (16-5) to reach this point.

If Tennessee beats Georgia Tech, the Regional Tournament is over and the Vols advance to the Super Regionals. If the Yellow Jackets win, the two teams will play again on Monday for the final game of the Regional. Win or go home.

Campbell gave the Vols a good run for their money on Saturday. Chase Dollander uncharacteristically struggled, and Tennessee's offense couldn't hit Campbell starter Cade Kuehler for three innings. But the Vols' offense found a way, and Kirby Connell was brilliant in relief. For more on how Tennessee survived the Campbell Camels' bite and ultimately downed the Camels 12-7 to break a program record on Saturday night, click here.

While Georgia Tech is coming off a dominant win over the Fighting Camels, the Yellow Jackets pitching depth entering Sunday evening is weak. On the flip side, Connell's great outing on Saturday saved a lot of Big Orange arms, leaving Ben Joyce, Will Mabrey, Camden Sewell, Redmond Walsh and others with plenty of innings in the tank for the remainder of the tournament.

Tony Vitello, Drew Gilbert and Kirby Connell's post-game press conference following the Vols' win over Campbell on Saturday is at the top of the article.

The pitching matchup for Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech is below.

Vols Fr. RHP Drew Beam (8-1, 2.60 ERA, 14 GS, 60 K/17 BB, 22 R, 21 ER, 47 H, .184 opp. avg., 72.2 IP)

vs.

GA Tech So. RHP Zach Maxwell (5-0, 5.96 ERA, 5 GS, 73 K/36 BB, 30 R, 30 ER, 39 H, .232 opp. avg., 45.1 IP)

Notes:

-Although Beam has not been his sharpest as of late, he is not as good as Camden Sewell out of the pen. So if you are going to choose one to start, Beam is the right option. Still have both throw this weekend. Expect to see multiple innings from Sewell out of the pen.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup against the Yellow Jackets.

Lineup notes:

-Russell back in the starting lineup for the first time this tournament as he has worked his way back from a personal health issue.

-Otherwise, a very normal lineup. Burke at DH, Luc in the two-hole and Ortega in the six-hole, per the usual against a righty.

Below is Georgia Tech's starting lineup against the Volunteers.

2B Chandler Simpson

C Kevin Parada

1B Andrew Jenkins

LF Tres Gonzalez

DH Tim Borden II

RF Stephen Reid

3B Drew Compton

CF Colin Hall

SS Jadyn Jackson

The Vols WILL be the AWAY team on Sunday evening against Georgia Tech, as the Vols have been the away team less this weekend than Georgia Tech has.

Below is the Vols' uniform choice.

