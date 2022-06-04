Skip to main content

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. 3-Seed Campbell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Top-ranked Tennessee is set to take on 3-seed Campbell in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET in the second day of the Knoxville Regional. SEC Network has the broadcast. 

The Vols and the Fighting Camels are each 1-0 this weekend, with Campbell defeating Georgia Tech 15-8 in their first game and Tennessee downing Alabama State 10-0. Tony Vitello's post-game press conference after the Vols' win over Alabama State is above. 

In UT's win over the Hornets, they were without starting catcher Evan Russell. All you need to know regarding Russell's status and what happened can be found here

The loser of Tennessee vs. Campbell will face off against Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. ET in LNS on Sunday, and the winner of that game will play the winner of Tennessee-Campbell on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. 

Tennessee and Campbell's matchup features a pair of teams with some power. Six Fighting Camels have hit 10 or more home runs this season while the Vols have had 10 players hit double digits bombs. 

After a dominant performance by Blade Tidwell in which he pitched a stellar 7.2 innings, Tennessee will start SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.21 ERA) on the mound against Campbell. The Fighting Camels starting pitcher is yet to be named. 

Tennessee's starting lineup against Campbell for Saturday's game is below. 

Lineup notes: 

-Evan Russell is NOT starting at catcher for the second consecutive night, as Charlie Taylor will start for the second straight game for the first time this season. 

-However, Russell IS available for Tennessee against Campbell, but he is likely not yet back to 100% after dealing with his sickness and conditions that held me out of Tennessee's game against Alabama State. 

-Otherwise, the the lineup is normal for the Volunteers. 

Campbell's starting lineup: 

3B Jarrod Belbin

RF Lawson Harrill

SS Zach Neto

LF Logan Jordan

DH Connor Denning

1B Drake Pierson

C Ty Babin

2B Waldy Arias

CF Tyler Halstead

Pitching matchup: 

Vols So. RHP Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.21 ERA, 12 GS, 14 App, 99 K/11 BB, 17 ER, 19 R, 39 H, .159 opp. avg., 69.1 IP) 

vs. 

Campbell So. RHP Cade Kuehler (4-5, 3.62 ERA, 14 GS, 15 App, 101 K/36 BB, 31 ER, 35 R, 49 H, .174 opp. avg., 77.0 IP)

Note: Tennessee is the away team. Campbell is the home team. 

Below is Tennessee's uniform chance against the Fighting Camels.,

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates of Tennessee's Saturday night game against 3-seed Campbell. 

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning: 

T1

B1

Score: Vols 0, Fighting Camels 0

2nd Inning: 

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Fighting Camels

3rd Inning: 

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Fighting Camels

4th Inning: 

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Fighting Camels

5th Inning: 

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Fighting Camels

6th Inning: 

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Fighting Camels

7th Inning: 

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Fighting Camels

8th Inning: 

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Fighting Camels

9th Inning: 

T9

B9

FINAL: Tennessee , Campbell

