Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Midweek

KODAK, Tenn.– The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles for a midweek battle in Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee.

The Vols and Golden Eagles will use wooden bats and play on real grass and real dirt for the first time this season.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup:

Pitching matchup: UT RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. TTU LHP Brock Smith (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

The section below will be continuously updated with live updates and the score of Tennessee's midweek matchup:

1st Inning:

T1

-Ed Johnson strikes out swinging.

-Gabe Lacy strikes out swinging.

-Jason Hinchman strikes out swinging.

B1

-Christian Moore strikes out swinging.

-Jorel Ortega strikes out swinging.

-Jordan Beck is walked.

-Beck advances to second on a wild pitch.

-Drew Gilbert grounds out.

Score: Vols 0, Golden Eagles 0

2nd Inning:

T2

**Kirby Connell to pitch for Blade Tidwell**

Tidwell final line: 1 IP, 3 K, 10 strikes on 18 TP, 3 BF

-Kirby Connell strikes out Eric Newsom

-Golston Gillespie strikes out swinging.

-Jorel Ortega makes a leaping grab at second for the final out on Hayden Gilliland's riser.

B2

-Trey Lipscomb grounds out to SS.

-Luc Lipcius is walked.

-Evan Russell strikes out.

-Blake Burke cracks a single to right field. Lipcius advanced to second.

-Cortland Lawson is walked. Bases loaded for Christian Moore.

-Moore strikes out swinging.

Score: Vols 0, TTU 0

3rd Inning:

T3

**Zander Sechrist to pitch for Kirby Connell**

-Will long strikes out swinging.

-Noah Hattier grounds out to SS.

-Austin Turner flies out to right field.

B3

-Jorel Ortega knocks a lead off double to left center.

-Jordan Beck is walked.

-Drew Gilbert connects for an RBI single to score Ortega. Vols take the lead.

-Gilbert steals second, Beck is caught stealing at third. Call under review. Upheld.

-Trey Lipscomb reaches first on a fielding error from TTU's third baseman. On the error, Gilbert rounds third and comes home. On the throw home, Lipscomb goes to second.

-Luc Lipcius flies out to left.

-Lipscomb steals third.

-Evan Russell grounds out to end the inning.

Score: Vols 2, TTU 0

4th Inning:

T4

-Ed Johnson strikes out swinging.

-Gabe Lacy pops up.

-Jason Hinchman flies out to LF.

B4

-Blake Burke pops up.

-Cortland Lawson line drives a single up the middle.

-Christian Scott is walked.

**TTU pitching change: Carter Gannaway to pitch for Brock Smith**

-Jorel Ortega pops up.

-Jordan Beck flies out to CF to end the inning.

Score: Vols 2, TTU 0

5th Inning:

T5

**Charlie Taylor to catch for Evan Russell**

**Wyatt Evans to pitch for Zander Sechrist**

-Eric Newsom grounds out to 3B.

-Gillespie grounds out to SS.

-Gilliland singles to pitcher for the first hit of the game for the Golden Eagles.

-Will Long singles to right field. Gilliland advances to third.

**Mark McLaughlin to pitch for Wyatt Evans**

B5

Score: Vols 2, TTU 0

6th Inning:

T6

B6

7th Inning:

T7

B7

8th Inning:

T8

B8

9th Inning:

T9

FINAL: Vols , Golden Eagles

Photo Credit: Jamar Coach of the Knoxville News Sentinel