Meet the New Side of Evan Russell: A Calming Presence for Tennessee’s Hot Rod Pitching Staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since he stepped foot on Tennessee’s campus, Evan Russell has been known to light a spark.

Take, for example, his game-winning grand slam against Vanderbilt last season, or his big hits against Arkansas.

In those moments, one might think Russell would be more “charged up,” as Tony Vitello puts it.

In reality, the required demeanor is quite the contrary.

“When you’re on offense, you’ve got to have some sort of calm about you,” Vitello said Saturday.

This weekend, the fifth-year senior carried that calm nature into Tennessee’s first series of the season.

Against Georgia Southern, Russell knocked a pair of two-out, two-strike doubles — one on Saturday and one on Sunday — to kickstart Tennessee’s season-opening sweep.

The first propelled the Vols to a 10-3 comeback win, the second providing a cushion in a 10-0 blowout.

This season, though, Russell’s calm nature isn’t just essential at the plate.

It’s also a requirement for his role as catcher — a move made this offseason — as he caught several of Tennessee’s new pitchers in the Vols’ first two games this weekend.

Driving ’Lamborghinis’ on Game Days

First on that list of aces is Chase Burns, the 19-year-old who spurned millions in MLB money before making his collegiate debut on Friday.

“Burns, he’s a tough one to catch,” said Russell, who emphasized the velocity behind Burns’ “100 mile-an-hour” heater.

As for Dollander?

“He’s a big leaguer in a sophomore’s body,” Russell said.

That comparison was even more accurate Sunday, as a video emerged comparing Dollander’s delivery to that of Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Burns allowed just two hits and threw five strikeouts in five innings Friday, while Dollander went five more innings with four hits and 11 strikeouts on Saturday.

“Being able to have guys like that go up there and do their thing, it’s almost like I’ve got the keys to some Lamborghinis — I just get in the car and ride,” Russell said. “Especially if it’s on cruise control or something like that. Definitely nice to have those guys on the mound.”

Still, Tennessee’s pitching success this weekend — and going forward — goes beyond “the two Chase’s,” as they’ve quickly come to be known.

Former Vanderbilt pitcher Ethan Smith also made his first appearance against the Eagles, though with a bit more freshness for Russell when compared to Dollander and Burns.

“That was actually the first time I ever caught (Smith), which is wild,” Russell said with a laugh. “But I had faced him a little bit, so I knew what he liked to throw. He’s going to throw a lot of innings for us. It’s good to have him on the good side.”

Moreover, Russell also mentioned that several of Tennessee’s other pitchers have been “itching to get their chance.”

Two more did Sunday, as Drew Beam — who Vitello said might be “another Chase Burns” — made his first start before Ben Joyce debuted with a 100-mile-an-hour fastball.

No matter which newcomer has the ball, though, Russell reiterated the calm approach that keeps each “Lamborghini” from getting overheated.

“I just try to talk to them like it’s a normal day,” Russell said. “I try to make them know that it’s nothing different, the hitters are — they’re not big leaguers, he’s not facing the Yankees. Not yet, anyway.”

“I try to make it seem like it’s nothing. No different than the bullpen.”

Whether at the plate or behind it, Russell’s cool, calm and collected mindset has already sent ripples across Tennessee’s squad.

And if the Vols’ pitching stays at the same level as their hitting, especially when Blade Tidwell and Seth Halvorsen return from injury?

“It’s going to be dangerous,” Russell said.