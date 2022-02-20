Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Tennessee dismantles Georgia Southern 14-0 for first series sweep of 2022

All photos courtesy of Jake Nichols, Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated
725B56CC-6EC2-4E9E-AF5D-3175D5011236
14
Gallery
14 Images

Read More

98FE186D-1738-4760-8926-A7E9DEE3853F
Baseball

PHOTO GALLERY: Tennessee dismantles Georgia Southern 14-0 for first series sweep of 2022

By Jake Nichols
18 seconds ago
7BDCE60C-EBB8-4FC8-937F-E3F221BFCF31
Baseball

Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 19 Tennessee, Georgia Southern Game Three

By Jack Foster
3 hours ago
zoom_0
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Reacts to Foul Calls, Discusses Impact Foul Trouble Has on Team's Offensive Flow

By Jack Foster
19 hours ago
FLvBNnWX0AUxwbq
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Falls to Arkansas in Poor Offensive Performance Further Hindered By Foul Trouble

By Jack Foster
20 hours ago
AB73C06E-5AE5-4595-AD6E-4E97D2EA1B85
Baseball

Tennessee Newcomers and Vets Talk Series Win Over Georgia Southern

By Jake Nichols
21 hours ago
IMG_9214
Baseball

Tony Vitello Talks Vols’ Series Win

By Jake Nichols
21 hours ago
7831660E-35F4-486E-9E75-275009E8994D
Baseball

Tennessee Storms Back Beat Georgia Southern for First Series Win of 2022

By Jake Nichols
21 hours ago
FLhgOzxXEAE2FaZ
Women's Basketball

Just In: Lady Vols Star Guard Has Fractured Dislocation of the Elbow

By Jack Foster
Feb 19, 2022