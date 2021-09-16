Tennessee Baseball Announces 2022 Conference Schedule

After an historic 2021 season for Tennessee Baseball, expectations and excitations for this team will be higher heading into 2022 than the past several years. Following the Vols' first SEC Tournament Championship appearance since 1995 and their first Omaha appearance since 2005, Tennessee will have their fair share of rigorous SEC series to showcase their mettle once again.

The full conference schedule can be seen below, per the Tennessee Baseball Twitter page.

via Tennessee Baseball Twitter page

Tennessee will come into next season as defending SEC East champs, and a home series against the South Carolina Gamecocks will kick things off for the Vols on March 18, 2022. Notable series include road series against the powerhouse that is Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, along with trips to Florida and Mississippi State.

A full 2022 schedule for Tennessee Baseball will be revealed at a later date, but for now, Tony Vitello along with returning players Evan Russell and Drew Gilbert can look forward to kicking off the season next March.

