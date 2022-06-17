Tennessee Baseball Athletes React to Season-Ending Loss With Appreciation Posts

Since Tennessee Baseball's season came to a disappointing end, several members of the historic 2022 Tennessee Baseball roster have made posts that express tremendous gratitude and appreciation for their fans and optimism for the future of the program.

While multiple posts came from Volunteers who are likely to return to Rocky Top in 2023, a handful of posts came from BaseVols that have likely played their last game in orange and white.

On the flip side of that is Christian Scott and Seth Halvorsen, two Vols who made posts that strongly suggest they will return to Tennessee for 2023, using their fifth year of collegiate eligibility.

All of the Vols' post from the past week thanking the fans for the seasons and providing optimism for their ability to reach heights again are below.

Redmond Walsh's Farewell

Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius have yet to make farewell posts.

Seth Halvorsen and Christian Scott Hint at Return

Additional Players

