Tennessee Baseball Makes History

There is a new number one team in the country.

Following a sweep of Ole Miss this past weekend, the Tennessee BaseVols are officially the No. 1 team in the nation according to D1Baseball.com's rankings for the first time in the rankings history. 

The Vols climbed from No. 5 to No. 1 after sweeping former No. 1 team Ole Miss to dethrone the Rebels. It is the first time the Vols have been at the top of the rankings in the list's eight-year history. 

Tennessee is riding a 15-game winning streak into their midweek contest against Western Carolina on Wednesday, and the Vols' 6-0 SEC start is their best in over five-and-a-half decades. 

The Vols swept Ole Miss 12-1, 10-3 and 4-3 in Oxford over the weekend, with all starting pitchers not allowing a run through six innings. 

To round out the SEC in the rankings, Arkansas finds themselves at No. 2, Vanderbilt comes in at No. 9, Ole Miss falls from No. 1 to No. 10, LSU and Florida are back-to-back at No. 13 and No. 14, and Georgia is the seventh and final conference team in the Top 25 at No. 23. 

The entire Top-25 rankings can be found here

The Vols also earned the No. 1 spot in Baseball America's Top 25 for the first time in program history, and Tennessee keeps their No. 1 spot in the Perfect Game USA rankings, which they held last week. 

Tennessee is No. 1 in the NCAA in earned run average (1.93), home runs (59), on base percentage (.465), slugging percentage (.704) and other scoring categories. 

The Vols are set to take on No. 9 Vanderbilt for another weekend road series as UT travels to Nashville this weekend. Game one will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1. 

