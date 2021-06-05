Gilbert walk-off propels Vols over Wright State 9-8 in Knoxville Regional opener

What a way to open Tennessee's first Knoxville Regional since 2005.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Drew Gilbert waited until the most dramatic moment possible to deliver the best ending imaginable.

With Tennessee trailing 8-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the energized sophomore hammered a walk-off grand slam to beat Wright State 9-8 in the Vols' first Knoxville Regional since 2005.

It was Gilbert’s first homer since he walked off LSU on March 28, as the moment put a dramatic end to an otherwise back-and-forth day of baseball.

“That’s what you get in our league every Friday night, and that’s what you should expect in the postseason,” said Tennessee coach Tony Vitello. “It’s hard to say we gutted it out more than they did because they played really well. And they obviously have a lot of talent.”

The Raiders showed as much on Friday.

After taking a 5-2 lead, Tennessee allowed a three-run homer from Quincy Hamilton in the seventh inning. That made the score 7-5 Wright State, and Alex Alders added another Raider run when he sent a one-run bomb into a cotton candy-swirled sky, putting WSU at an 8-5 advantage.

At that point, the Vols' picture-perfect baseball setting almost turned into a nightmare.

An electric crowd was on hand under a picturesque sunset at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night.

But then Gilbert happened, sending waves of pandemonium through an orange-clad crowd that stretched Lindsey Nelson Stadium to its seams.

"(This team) gets punched, and then they get tougher," said Vitello on the response from Tennessee, which continues to write its own comebacks. "The crowd was enormous."

“I’m fortunate enough to sit next to two guys next to me (in Drew Gilbert and Connor Pavolony) that I love being around, and I think the kids love being around each other and they’re dying to do that for many more days.”

The win puts UT into a Saturday matchup with Liberty at 6 p.m. ET. The Flames extinguished Duke 11-6 in the first game of the Regional on Friday afternoon.

Hot start almost doesn't last

The Vols fell behind 2-0 early, but Luc Lipcius put Tennessee on the board with a one-run homer.

UT used a pair of third-inning homers from Connor Pavolony and Max Ferguson to make the score 4-2, and Lipcius came through again with an RBI double to make the score 5-2 before Wright State's response.

The Vols' bats went silent after the fifth inning, as Tennessee registered just one hit from that point until the bottom of the ninth.

Then Max Ferguson belted a single to put runners on the corners after another single from Connor Pavolony, and Jake Rucker drew a walk to set up Gilbert's big moment.

“You could see their presence—or feel it even,” said Vitello of the Vols’ ninth-inning response. “Certainly, there was a really good energy coming off of them of determination. Also, everyone was moving slow. Obviously, there were some balls that were well struck. So (I don’t mean they were moving) slow in an athletic manner, but just under control.”

"It's not about falling behind," added Gilbert. "It's how you respond."

Now, the Vols will look to respond again tomorrow against Liberty, which beat a favored Duke team 11-6 in the first game on Friday.

Pitching struggles but defense holds strong

Chad Dallas started Friday's game, and he finished with 4.1 innings and four hits, four errors and four runs allowed.

Sean Hunley took over for Dallas, and he allowed four runs on six hits in 3.2 innings.

Redmond Walsh got the win, allowing a walk on three batters faced in an inning of work.

The Vols also came through in the infield, as Ferguson fired a would-be single from shallow right to home plate in the fifth inning to keep the tying run from crossing.