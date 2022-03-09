Skip to main content

Tennessee-James Madison Game One Postponed Due to Weather

Tuesday night's matchup between Tennessee and James Madison has been delayed due to rain in weather.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee's midweek matchup against James Madison University has been delayed due to a rainstorm in Knoxville. 

The Vols and Dukes were tied at seven runs apiece when the delay was called heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. 

The delay is expected to last 30 minutes, and then the two schools will re-evaluate. 

Upon re-evaluation, the game has been officially postponed to resume on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The originally scheduled 6:30 p.m. ET Tennessee vs. James Madison game on Wednesday will begin 30-45 minutes after conclusion of the first game. 

If Tennessee and JMU cannot resume play on Tuesday night to finish out the remaining inning and a half, the two squads will likely finish the game on Wednesday evening before the first pitch of the second midweek game between the two schools. 

For live updates of Tennessee-James Madison up to the middle of the eighth inning, click here.

