Tennessee Steamrolls UNC Asheville in First Midweek Win of 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prior to a rain-induced suspension of play against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday, Tennessee remained in a close game against the Golden Eagles.

The Vols shook that off in a hurry going into Wednesday.

24 hours after that suspension (with no rescheduled date set), Tennessee exploded over UNC Asheville with a 16-1 win.

UT blasted five home runs, with four coming from four different Vols. Freshman Christian Moore knocked one special shot, as a two-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth frame went into the books as his first hit as a a Vol.

On the day, Tennessee had 15 RBI with 12 hits in total.

Not to be entirely outdone, the Bulldogs’ Kevin Catrine notched a solo shot in the top of the ninth to avoid the shutout.

Sophomore left-hander Zander Sechrist picked up the win, the first of his second season, with three scoreless innings and seven strikeouts on 10 batters faced.

Former Walters State transfer Ben Joyce also impressed, touching 102 mph on consecutive pitches before topping out at 103.5

It was his second time touching triple digits this season.

Meanwhile, Seth Stephenson — who has been known for his base speed — continued to flex his bat speed with a team-high three RBI.

Moore, Jordan Beck, Trey Lipscomb and Christian Scott had two apiece.

Up next, Tennessee will host Iona in a three-game series this weekend.

