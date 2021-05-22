Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Vols Pavolony Launches Three-Run Blast to Extend Lead in Pivotal Game Three

Connor Pavolony hits a three-run bomb to extend Tennessee's lead
Tony Vitello's Tennessee Vols baseball team is battling for a top-four seed in the SEC tournament in today's rubber match against South Carolin. A win today means they avoid single-elimination play in the first round of next week's tournament.

After quickly dropping a run early to go down 1-0 on the road to the fifteenth-ranked Gamecocks, Tennessee has surged back, in large part because of a three-run home-run by catcher Connor Pavolony.

You can watch the blast here:

The Vols currently hold a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning, as they will look to close out the series and season with at least a share of the SEC East championship.

