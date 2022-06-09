Tony Vitello Reveals Starting Pitchers For First Two Games of Super Regionals

No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) will start Super Regional play this weekend against No.17 Notre Dame (38-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The two teams will battle for a spot in the College World Series.

Earlier this morning, while meeting with the media, Tony Vitello announced who is starting two pitchers would be for the best-of-three series.

Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell will get the nod for the series opener on Friday night. The big righty is 3-1 on the season and has posted an impressive 2.00 ERA. Tidwell has struck out 48 batters in just 36 innings of work this season.

On Saturday, the Vols will give the ball to the SEC Pitcher of the Year and first-team All-American Chase Dollander. Dollander has started 13 games this season and has posted a perfect 9-0 record for the nation's top team. He has also posted an impressive 2.38 ERA while striking out 103 batters.

Vitello also mentioned the Vols plan to use Drew Beam in some capacity this weekend, but that it will depend upon the situation, which could be as a starter or in relief.

As far as Sunday, Vitello will work through that process, if it happens.

"If Sunday rolls around, we will worry about that when it does," Vitello said.

Below is all of the information regarding the TV Schedule and the block party outside of Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Game 1, Friday, June 10

Notre Dame @ Tennessee–6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN 2

Game 2, Saturday, June 11

Notre Dame @ Tennessee–2:00 p.m. ET

TVESPN

Game 3, Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

Notre Dame @ Tennessee–TBD

TV: TBD

UT Press Release:

Tennessee athletics will host a Big Orange Watch Party for this weekend's NCAA Knoxville Super Regional games against Notre Dame.

The watch party will be located in the green space just beyond the outfield wall down the right-field line of Lindsey Nelson Stadium between the GF1 and GF2 parking lots. CLICK HERE (PDF) for a map showing the location.

The new location for this year's watch party is due to the current construction of Haslam Field as well as the street closure of Pat Head Summitt Street to create the extended concourse for ticketed fans.

This weekend's watch party will feature a live big-screen game broadcast, tailgate games, a pep rally with the Tennessee Spirit Squads, DJ Sterl the Pearl, food trucks, face painting, a VolShop merchandise stand, and more.

More details for the watch party are listed below:

Begins 90 minutes prior to first pitch each day

Friday at 4:30 p.m.



Saturday at 12:30 p.m.



Sunday TBD (If necessary)

Free Admission

Chairs, blankets, etc. will be permitted. Coolers, glass bottles and glass containers are prohibited.

JUN 2, 2022

Fans attending the Big Orange Watch Party are encouraged to park for free in the G-7 Garage located at 2401 Volunteer Blvd. and walk down Volunteer Boulevard to Todd Helton Drive to access the watch party.

Parking

Additional parking will be located in lots GF5 – GF9 located on Fraternity Park Drive, which are located off of Volunteer Boulevard. Fans parking on Fraternity Park Drive may use the sidewalk between Sigma Phi Epsilon and Pi Kappa Phi to access the watch party.

Please be aware of road closures in place for this weekend's games when making your travel plans. Todd Helton Drive at Volunteer Boulevard to Chamique Holdsclaw Drive at Lake Loudoun Boulevard will be closed and can only be accessed with a valid NCAA parking pass.

An updated parking map for this weekend's super regional can be seen HERE (PDF).