Tony Vitello Wins SEC Coach of the Year

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello has been named the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Volunteers to a 49-7 (25-5 SEC) record and regular-season SEC title, the SEC announced Monday afternoon.

Vitello is the first Tennessee baseball head coach to win the award since Rod Delmonico received the honors in the 1994 and 1995 seasons. This is the first time Vitello has won a postseason coach of the year award.

Vitello's recognition from his fellow coaches is well deserved, as he has led the Vols in a historic season not only for the program, but the SEC as well.

Forty-nine wins is the most in a regular season and seven losses is the least amount in program history, leading Tennessee to claim the unanimous No. 1 spot in all six major college baseball polls for nine weeks of the season and win the SEC for the first time in 27 years.

The 49 regular season wins is the most and the seven losses is the least in program history, marking just the second time Tennessee finished the regular season with single-digit losses.

Vitello will look to lead the Vols to a second consecutive College World Series and go deeper in Omaha, as Tennessee lost their only two games played in Omaha last year.

The first step in that process is doing well in Hoover, Alabama, in the SEC Tournament. The Vols' first game in the SEC Tournament will take place Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CT against either Ole Miss or Vanderbilt.

