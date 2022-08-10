Trey Lipscomb Leaves the Yard in Debut with Fredericksburg Nationals

VFL Trey Lipscomb made his debut with the Washington Nationals Single-A affiliate baseball squad: the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Lipscomb's debut went about as you'd expect if you watched the Frederick, Maryland, native play baseball for Tennessee in 2022. Pretty well.

Lipscomb did what he does best for Fredericksburg on Tuesday evening by smashing a three-run home run in addition to an RBI single to total four RBI on the night. Not only did Lipscomb's first professional home run come in his first professional game, it came in his first at-bat.

Lipscomb's home run was an absolute rocket over the left field wall. A no-doubter. While Lipscomb's blast was impressive, quite possibly the best thing about the 22-year-old's homer was the call, which can be seen and heard below.

The former standout Tennessee third baseman finished the night 2-5 at the plate with the 4 RBI and one HR. Lipscomb was left stranded at first after hitting his single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lipscomb started the whole game at third base.

Lipscomb's fellow VFL Cortland Lawson also played Tuesday evening for Fredericksburg, starting at shortstop and hitting in the nine-hole. Lawson went 0-4 at the plate.

Photo credit: Brianna Paciorka of the Knoxville News Sentinel

