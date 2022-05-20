Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Two

STARKVILLE– Top-ranked Tennessee is set to face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville for game two of the final series of the regular season. First pitch is at 7 ET in Dudy Noble Field. SECN+ has the stream

The Vols defeated State handedly in the series opener, and that's putting it nicely. Tennessee pummeled the Bulldogs 27-2 powered by a program-record tying seven home runs, two coming from first baseman Luc Lipcius and two from second baseman Jorel Ortega. And if the bats weren't enough, starting pitcher Chase Dollander was excellent in six innings of work, allowing zero hits and only one walk with six strikeouts on 67 pitches.

The Vols' 27-2 win was the largest margin of victory in an SEC baseball game ever, and 27 runs is the most in a conference game in the Tony Vitello era.

Mississippi State's 25-run loss is the biggest loss for the Bulldogs in program history.

A full recap of Tennessee's game one win can be found here.

Moving on to game two, the Vols aren't switching up anything with their starting lineup.

Lipcius and Burke remain in their respective spots in the lineup, and each left the yard on Thursday. Burke became the eighth Tennessee BaseVol to record double digit bombs on the season. Lipcius moved to second-best on the Vols with 16 home runs. Jordan Beck and Jorel Ortega are tied at third with 14 while Trey Lipscomb is first with 20.

Pitching matchup for game two:

Vols Fr. RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 2.34 ERA) vs. MS State Jr. RHP Preston Johnson (3-3, 5.55 ERA)

After taking a week off from starting in the weekend rotation, Burns returns as a weekend starter, but this time in a game two role. This will be the Burns start not in a series opener.

The Vols will be wearing the black alternate uniforms on Friday night for the third time this year.

---

The section below will be continuously updated with updates and the score of game two in Starkville.

UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

-Seth Stephenson strikes out swinging.

-Luc Lipcius singles through the left side.

-Jordan Beck strikes out swinging on a 0-2 count.

-Drew Gilbert doubles down the left field line. Lipcius advances to third.

-Trey Lipscomb grounds out to 3B.

B1

-Yeager flies out.

-Hancock lines out.

-Tanner pops up to SS.

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Jorel Ortega lines out SS.

-Blake Burke out 1b to p.

-Evan Russell strikes out swinging.

B2

-Hunter Hines homers to center field.

-Brad Cumbest strikes out swinging.

-Kellum Clark grounds out to 2B.

-James strikes out looking.

Score: Vols 0, Bulldogs 1

