Watch: Ben Joyce Talks His Outing Against Lipscomb, Pitching Staff's Success

Junior RHP Ben Joyce met with media following Vol Baseball's 5-1 win over the Lipscomb Bisons. Joyce finished with three strikeouts over two innings and gave up no hits or walks. Joyce talked about being able to throw two whole innings.

"It was awesome," said Joyce. "Our starters have been throwing so well, it's kind of hard to get in there. But it was nice to get out there and get a rhythm going and go two innings. It was a good time."

The redshirt junior also reflected on the success of starters Chase Burns, Chase Dollander, and Drew Beam.

"Honestly, not surprised," Joyce said. "They came in here in the fall, and you just see the way they work and how good their stuff is. It's really cool to watch them go out there every weekend and do their thing. Their routines are amazing and they're going to be good pitchers for a long time."

The rest of Ben Joyce's comments on his performance and the pitching staff's success can be found in the video above.

