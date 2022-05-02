Watch: Ben Joyce Throws Fastest Pitch In College Baseball History

In Tennessee baseball's rubber match against Auburn on Sunday, redshirt junior relief pitcher Ben Joyce made college baseball history.

He threw a 105.5 mph pitch per Tennessee's Yakkertech system, the fastest pitch thrown in college baseball history.

So, what does the fastest pitch ever in college baseball look like? See below.

Vols head coach Tony Vitello told the media off camera that Tennessee's Stalker radar–the most accurate radar according to Vitello– read Joyce's pitch at 105 mph on the nose.

Regardless, the Knoxville native made history on Sunday.

"I didn't even know until right before the last inning," Joyce said about the pitch. "I didn't try to think about it during the game, but it's a pretty crazy thing to think about afterward, for sure."

Using Joyce's 105.5 number, the 'Volunteer Fireman' recorded the second fastest pitch in baseball history, per UT, as Aroldis Chapman recorded a 105.8 mph pitch. Chapman was thought to have thrown 105.1, but further research deduced big league reliever threw 105.8 for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres on September 24, 2010.

While Joyce's otherworldly heat will get all the buzz from his Sunday outing, the Knoxville native retired all but one Auburn batter and succeeded in the first high leverage situation he's been put in all year. Joyce came in to pitch in the bottom of the sixth with two on and no outs and forced a double play and a flyout to end the frame, keeping the rubber match tied at three runs apiece.

Vols' junior outfielder Jordan Beck went on to hit the game winning two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth, but Joyce's performance is the biggest takeaway from another Tennessee series win.

Of Joyce's 33 fastballs thrown against the Tigers, 28 were 103 mph or above, 15 were 104 mph or above and three were 105 mph or higher.

Joyce's speed and composure in a high-leverage situation significantly helped Tennessee stayed perfect in series wins (10-0).

Up next for Joyce and the Big Orange is a midweek battle with Alabama A&M on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET in Knoxville.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Photo Credit: Saul Young of Knox News

Ben Joyce video courtesy UT Athletics