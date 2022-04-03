Skip to main content

Watch: Chase Dollander Talks Big Win Over Vanderbilt, Staying Focused

Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander met with media following #1 Tennessee’s 5-2 win over #9 Vanderbilt. Dollander gave up just 3 hits and 2 runs, as well as securing 6 strikeouts, over 8 innings of work. Coach Tony Vitello suggested Dollander improved from last week and Dollander agreed.

“I’d have to agree,” said Dollander. “I don’t think my stuff was better, I think I was just getting more swings and misses on my fastball than I have in the past couple outings, which that played off of everything else, and I was able to land my curveball today which is a huge thing.”

The sophomore reflected on how the team stays focused and doesn’t become complacent.

“It goes back to that mentality of just being on the next task,” Dollander said. “We win one, it’s all about tomorrow. We win that one, it's all about the next day. That’s just kind of what we’ve been taught by V and by the whole coaching staff and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

Catch the rest of Dollander’s comments about the win over Vandy and staying focused in the video above.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_18010222_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tennessee Downs Commodores to Win Vanderbilt Series For First Time in Nashville in Over a Decade

By Jack Foster47 minutes ago
Tony Vitello Recaps Series Win Over Vanderbilt, Chase Dollander's Performance
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Series-Clinching Win, Chase Dollander's Performance

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
Jalin Hyatt
Football

WR Jalin Hyatt Has 'Made A Huge Jump' Heading into Third Season With Vols

By Matt Ray6 hours ago
B1E719FD-3391-451A-A527-1387CEDCBE99
Football

Intel From Tennessee's First Scrimmage of the Spring

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster8 hours ago
IMG_8613
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Gives Post-Scrimmage Notes, Breaks Down Players' Performances

By Jack Foster11 hours ago
USATSI_18005467_168390308_lowres
Baseball

LOOK: Breaking T, Vol Shop Releases Mike Honcho Merchandise

By Jack Foster12 hours ago
355341_20220223_BB_UNC Asheville_EC_003
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Jordan Beck's Bat Situation, Tennessee's Win Over Vanderbilt

By Jack Foster14 hours ago
USATSI_17829552_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Podcast: Tess Darby Talks Sweet Sixteen Run, Kellie Harper, What the Future Holds and More

By Jack Foster and Riley Haltom15 hours ago