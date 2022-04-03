Watch: Chase Dollander Talks Big Win Over Vanderbilt, Staying Focused

Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander met with media following #1 Tennessee’s 5-2 win over #9 Vanderbilt. Dollander gave up just 3 hits and 2 runs, as well as securing 6 strikeouts, over 8 innings of work. Coach Tony Vitello suggested Dollander improved from last week and Dollander agreed.

“I’d have to agree,” said Dollander. “I don’t think my stuff was better, I think I was just getting more swings and misses on my fastball than I have in the past couple outings, which that played off of everything else, and I was able to land my curveball today which is a huge thing.”

The sophomore reflected on how the team stays focused and doesn’t become complacent.

“It goes back to that mentality of just being on the next task,” Dollander said. “We win one, it’s all about tomorrow. We win that one, it's all about the next day. That’s just kind of what we’ve been taught by V and by the whole coaching staff and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

Catch the rest of Dollander’s comments about the win over Vandy and staying focused in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.