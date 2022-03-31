Skip to main content
Watch: Christian Moore Talks Win Over Western Carolina, Being Number One Team

KNOXVILLE, TN - Vols freshman infielder Christian Moore met with media following the Basevols' 11-1 win over Western Carolina. Moore discussed how he succeeds and achieves at the college level.

"I think if you just try to get better every day," Moore said. "You get one percent better every day. Just always learning from the coaches and all the players."

The freshman also discussed how the Vols reached their number one status and the pressure of being the top team.

"I think we know we still want to grow as a team," said Moore. "We're going to work every single day to keep the number one spot and to be the number one team in the country. So I don't think it was any nerves, I think we knew in our minds we were a good team, we're just going to keep working every day."

The rest of Moore's comments about his team and their win over Western Carolina can be found in the video above.

