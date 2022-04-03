Watch: Drew Beam Talks Sweeping Vanderbilt, Pitching Shutout

KNOXVILLE, TN - Freshman RHP Drew Beam spoke to media following his complete game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Beam threw a complete game, only giving up 2 hits in the 5-0 victory. He reflected on how he shutout the ninth-ranked tema in the country.

“We mix it up really well on them,” said Beam. “I know today I started them off with a lot of offspeeds, just like last week. Just really got them on their edge, never let them settle into the box, keep them guessing the entire time.”

The freshman is from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which is just 30 minutes from Nashville

“It meant a lot to be close to home,” said Beam. “I have a lot of family that got to come out to this game. When we’re playing at Ole Miss, and even back at Knoxville, it’s hard for them to make it out. I had grandparents, aunt and uncle, and cousins. They all got to come out, so it was great to come out and pitch in front of my family.”

The rest of Drew Beam’s comments about the series sweep over Vandy, pitching a shutout, and more can be found in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.