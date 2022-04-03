Skip to main content

Watch: Drew Beam Talks Sweeping Vanderbilt, Pitching Shutout

KNOXVILLE, TN - Freshman RHP Drew Beam spoke to media following his complete game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Beam threw a complete game, only giving up 2 hits in the 5-0 victory. He reflected on how he shutout the ninth-ranked tema in the country.

“We mix it up really well on them,” said Beam. “I know today I started them off with a lot of offspeeds, just like last week. Just really got them on their edge, never let them settle into the box, keep them guessing the entire time.”

The freshman is from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which is just 30 minutes from Nashville

“It meant a lot to be close to home,” said Beam. “I have a lot of family that got to come out to this game. When we’re playing at Ole Miss, and even back at Knoxville, it’s hard for them to make it out. I had grandparents, aunt and uncle, and cousins. They all got to come out, so it was great to come out and pitch in front of my family.”

The rest of Drew Beam’s comments about the series sweep over Vandy, pitching a shutout, and more can be found in the video above.

