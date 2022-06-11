Skip to main content

Watch: Evan Russell Hits 39th Career Home Run to Set Program Record

While the Vols are looking to win punch their ticket to the College World Series for the second straight season for the first time in program history, Evan Russell accomplished a milestone no other Tennessee BaseVol ever has: hit 39 home runs.  

Evan Russell's 39th home run of his career in Orange and White came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Tennessee's first game of the NCAA Super Regional. 

Russell sent a pitch over the left-field wall to give the Big Orange a 6-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. 

Watch Russell's record-setting bomb below.

(Watch below)

Russell's 39th home run gives him one more than all-time VFL great BaseVol Todd Helton, who had held the school record of 38 blasts for 25 years. 

Russell's fellow super-senior teammate Luc Lipcius is not far Russell, now, as the Williamsburg, Virginia, native hit his 38th career home run on Saturday to tie Helton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UPDATE: Three at-bats later, Lipcius drilled a three-run homer to tie Russell's record. Lipcius and Russell now each have 39 career home runs and are Co-Tennessee Baseball Home Run Kings. 

Russell and Lipcius's bombs are especially significant for the Vols on Saturday, as Tennessee is in a must-win situation to save their season. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

0DDD2A26-4D41-4F47-9D31-F1DCA4A7E862
Baseball

Watch: Luc Lipcius Ties Evan Russell's Program Record With 39th Career Home Run

By Jack Foster36 minutes ago
06A4D9DC-BAB3-47A9-B47E-62B00CE6E296
Recruiting

Prized Edge Rusher Rico Walker Talks Vols

By Matt Ray2 hours ago
6905EBBF-A7A8-4083-94AE-A7B7FBB3C952
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame NCAA Super Regional Tournament

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
262B046D-6BB1-4253-A803-B15C35266A65
Recruiting

Vols a Hot Topic For Nation's Elite Prospects at Las Vegas OT7

By Matt Ray3 hours ago
945983C6-1D04-42D1-A875-892987D7FDD4
Baseball

Nichols: Drew Gilbert Has Delivered Before — Now Vols Must Do the Same Without Him

By Jake Nichols15 hours ago
7AEE383D-E32A-42F9-A04E-BD5481E59326
Baseball

What Umpire Crew Chief Said About Drew Gilbert's Ejection

By Jack Foster16 hours ago
4D0932B4-6089-403C-87F7-E1ACCB7DCF20
Baseball

Strong Irish Start Too Much for Vols as Notre Dame Wins Game One of NCAA Super Regional

By Jack Foster18 hours ago
FB25BFCD-E206-4BB8-9CF0-8859C3C72C41
Baseball

Breaking: Drew Gilbert and Frank Anderson Ejected in Tennessee Baseball NCAA Super Regional Game Against Notre Dame

By Jack Foster20 hours ago