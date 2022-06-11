Watch: Evan Russell Hits 39th Career Home Run to Set Program Record

While the Vols are looking to win punch their ticket to the College World Series for the second straight season for the first time in program history, Evan Russell accomplished a milestone no other Tennessee BaseVol ever has: hit 39 home runs.

Evan Russell's 39th home run of his career in Orange and White came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Tennessee's first game of the NCAA Super Regional.

Russell sent a pitch over the left-field wall to give the Big Orange a 6-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Watch Russell's record-setting bomb below.

(Watch below)

Russell's 39th home run gives him one more than all-time VFL great BaseVol Todd Helton, who had held the school record of 38 blasts for 25 years.

Russell's fellow super-senior teammate Luc Lipcius is not far Russell, now, as the Williamsburg, Virginia, native hit his 38th career home run on Saturday to tie Helton.

UPDATE: Three at-bats later, Lipcius drilled a three-run homer to tie Russell's record. Lipcius and Russell now each have 39 career home runs and are Co-Tennessee Baseball Home Run Kings.

Russell and Lipcius's bombs are especially significant for the Vols on Saturday, as Tennessee is in a must-win situation to save their season.

