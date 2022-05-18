Watch: Highlights From the Vols' 18-Run Shutout Win Over Belmont

The Tennessee baseball Volunteers defeated in-state foe Belmont 18-0 in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the final regular season home game on Tuesday night. The top-ranked Vols recorded 16 hits and six home runs en route to their eighth shutout win of the season, putting them tied for second in the nation in shutouts.

Christian Scott, Trey Lipscomb and Camden Sewell were recognized as part of Senior Night as well, taking pictures with head coach Tony Vitello and their parents on the T behind home plate.

Tuesday was a special night for those players as well as other Vols who were recognized for graduating, including Evan Russell, Ben Joyce, Logan Steenstra, Redmond Walsh, Trey Lipscomb, Camden Sewell and Christian Scott. (See below)



And the special night for the Volunteers resulted in a shutout win, featuring many highlights.

All six homers from Tennessee's home run derby on Tuesday are below.

Drew Gilbert

After super-senior first baseman Luc Lipcius got the scoring started with an RBI single, star junior outfielder Drew Gilbert quickly gave the Vols a 4-0 lead with a three-run line drive shot into the Tennessee bullpen. The homer marked Gilbert's sixth on the year. Ten Vols now have six or more bombs this season.

In the next inning, junior outfielder Seth Stephenson left the yard for a one-out solo homer. The bomb marked the JUCO product's third on the year and the Vols led 5-0 over Belmont.

Luc Lipcius

Lipcius made it back-to-back home runs for Tennessee, as the Virginia native followed up Stephenson's homer with a 421 ft. mammoth that had an exit velocity of 108 mph. Lipcius' homer gave the Vols a 6-0 lead still only in the bottom of the second inning.

Seth Stephenson... Again

Stephenson ended up doubling his season home run total on Tuesday by hitting two homers in Knoxville. Above is the second from Stephenson against Belmont in the bottom of the third, another one-out solo shot, but this one was sent into orbit. Well over the left field porches.

Jorel Ortega

Tennessee's fifth home run of the night came in the bottom of the fourth inning from Jorel Ortega. The sophomore second baseman's homer was the longest of the night for Tennessee, sailing over the batter's eye for a 443 ft. shot coming 108 mph off the bat. The bomb marked Ortega's 12th of the year. Five Vols now have 12 or more jacks on the year after Ortega's blast. Tennessee led Belmont 12-0 after Ortega's home run.

Christian Moore

The fifth and final Vol to join the home run party was freshman Christian Moore, who pinch hit in the bottom of the fifth for Jorel Ortega and sent a baseball into the left field porches for a three-run shot. With his home run, Moore becomes the seventh Vol to record double digit homers, improving the program record that was already set over a week ago when Cortland Lawson reached 10 homers.

Moore's home run was the last of the night for Tennessee, but the Vols had hit six home runs in five innings to take a 15-0 lead over the Bruins.

Defensive Jaw Droppers

Tennessee's highlights weren't just at the plate on Tuesday, as Seth Stephenson and Christian Scott made excellent plays on defense that should not go unrecognized.

In the top of the second inning, left fielder Seth Stephenson made a great catch at the left field wall to rob a base hit and allow Sechrist to record his first 1-2-3 inning of the night. Stephenson's great play on defense happened just a couple of moments before his first home run of the evening.

Christian Scott. Play of the Year?

Stephenson ended the top of the second inning with a great play in the outfield, but senior Christian Scott made an even better play to end the game.

Senior RHP Ethan Smith took the mound in a one on, two out situation in the top of the ninth to try and retire his only batter to end the game.

The former Commodore did just that but with a lot of help from Scott's diving grab.

Scott made one of the best defensive plays of the year for Tennessee on Senior Night in which he was recognized pre-game.

And the Clarksville, Tennessee, native is no stranger to making jaw dropping plays in the outfield, as he made a catch worthy of a Sports Center Top-10 spot to end get the final out against Florida in game three of the weekend series.

Scott's catch clinched a series sweep for the Vols that led to UT making SEC history.

---

The Vols' will look to continue to make plays and win games this weekend when they face off against the defending College World Series Champions in the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend in Starkville. Game one is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET first pitch on Thursday.

All highlights courtesy UT Baseball Athletics Communications