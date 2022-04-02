Watch: Jordan Beck Talks Win Over Vandy, Bat Controversy

Junior outfielder Jordan Beck met with media following the Volunteers' 6-2 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, where Beck's bat was inspected in the first inning. Following a 2-out home run, Vanderbilt requested an inspection of Beck's bat, and Beck was called out. Beck reflected on how the call affected the game.

"It's a really big moment to respond in," said Beck. "It's a big homer in the first inning, it kind of sets the tone. To get it taken away, it gives them the momentum. I think it showed what we can do, and we can be resilient."

The junior responded to the controversial call with a 2-run double at his next at-bat. He spoke on how the hate from the crowd fueled the rest of the game.

"It's a great feeling," said Beck. "You're going to get that, you'll get hate everywhere, so I mean it's just what you make of it. Honestly, it kind of fires me up a little bit when I hear stuff like that. It's good for me."

The rest of Jordan Beck's comments about the win and the controversial call can be found in the video above.

