Watch: Jorel Ortega Crushes a Grand Slam to Give Tennessee the Lead

With Tennessee down 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, Vols second baseman crushed a baseball on a 1-2 count into the left field porches for a grand slam.

The homer gives the Vols a 7-4 lead still in the bottom of the seventh with two outs.

The home run marks Ortega's first grand slam of the year and tenth home run, making him the fourth Volunteer to have double digit home runs on the season.

Tennessee has scored five runs in the seventh inning and look to keep firm hold of their lead in hopes to get the series opening win over No. 19 Auburn.