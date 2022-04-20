Watch: Jorel Ortega Talks Being the SEC Player of the Week, Team's Confidence

KNOXVILLE, TN - Sophomore infielder Jorel Ortega met with media on Tuesday following the Volunteers’ 9-3 win over Bellarmine. Coming off being the SEC Player of the Week, Ortega reflected on the work it took to get there.

“It means a lot,” said Ortega. “I mean like last year we went through a couple of things so we had a rough one. So naturally, it means a lot that the hard work is paying off, feels pretty good.”

The redshirt sophomore also discussed how his recent performance has played into his confidence and his team’s confidence.

“I mean it obviously gives me better confidence at the plate, playing defense,” said Ortega. “When you’re doing well, everything you do you feel good about it. I think it just brings the energy, also for the guys that are supporting me behind me. I think it’s just good energy overall.”

For the rest of Ortega’s comments about being the SEC Player of the Week, the team’s confidence and more, see the video above.

