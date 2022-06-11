Skip to main content

Watch: Luc Lipcius Ties Evan Russell's Program Record With 39th Career Home Run

Just after Evan Russell broke the Tennessee Baseball program home run record with his 39th career blast, fellow super-senior Luc Lipcius tied the UT record by hitting his 39th career blast three at-bats later. 

Lipcius' homer marked his second of the inning and 18th of the season. 

Watch Lipcius' record-tying bomb below. 

Lipcius' homer was a three-run long ball that gave Tennessee a 9-0 lead over the Irish and their sixth, seventh and eighth runs of the frame.

Lipcius ties the record with his 39th career blast on his 620th at-bat. It took Evan Russell 744 at-bats to reach the same mark, and VFL Todd Helton hit 38 homers in 756 at-bats.  

In a must-win game, the top-ranked Vols exploded in the fifth inning offensively and will look to carry that, along with Chase Dollander's impressive start through four innings, to the finish line to force a Sunday rubber match. 

