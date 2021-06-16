Watch: Peyton Manning Congratulates Tony Vitello on Getting to Omaha

Peyton Manning’s “Omaha” call behind center became famous towards the end of his career, and it has been a staple for Manning since.

Tony Vitello’s Tennessee Volunteers just earned a berth to the College World Series in Omaha, and Manning, in typical fashio, gave the Vols skipper a call to congratulate him. You can watch in the video below.

