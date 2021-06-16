Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Watch: Peyton Manning Congratulates Tony Vitello on Getting to Omaha

Peyton Manning hilariously congratulates Tony Vitello on earning a trip to Omaha.
Author:
Publish date:

Peyton Manning’s “Omaha” call behind center became famous towards the end of his career, and it has been a staple for Manning since. 

Tony Vitello’s Tennessee Volunteers just earned a berth to the College World Series in Omaha, and Manning, in typical fashio, gave the Vols skipper a call to congratulate him. You can watch in the video below. 

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, andFacebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Daleand Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here

1CF32BA5-98CA-40EE-969C-81A0E81ECB5A
Baseball

Watch: Peyton Manning Congratulates Tony Vitello on Getting to Omaha

91687E71-5E63-40C8-8D77-E8A0F48D2B61
Football

Tennessee announces fall plans for Neyland Stadium

vescovi-keon
Men's Basketball

Vols Vescovi Competing for Spot on Uraguay Olympic Team

Malachi Wideman
Football

Vols WR Wideman No Longer With Team

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 9.23.42 PM
Baseball

Betting Odds for Tennessee to Win CWS Released

8A0CC90E-96F0-44CC-AC3D-2EEDD1DA5CB4
Recruiting

Elite LB Drayk Bowen Recaps Visit To Tennessee

USATSI_16250895_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Social Media Reacts to Vols Punching Ticket to Omaha

43F19402-4478-4002-823E-EE13FF602927
Recruiting

Vols 'Leading' In Recruitment for Standout Peach State OL Zollicoffer Following Unofficial Visit