Watch: Redmond Walsh Talks Todd Helton's Saves Record, Sweeping Missouri

KNOXVILLE, TN - Graduate LHP Redmond Walsh met with media following Tennessee’s sweep of Missouri on Sunday. The 4-3 win pushed the Vols to 12-0 in the SEC. Walsh moved one step closer to Todd Helton’s saves record with the win today, putting Walsh at 21 for his career.

“I’m definitely aware of it,” said Walsh. “We talk more about team stats than individual stats, it’s one of those things that’s corny, but at the end of that day, if we get a W up there and we get to Omaha like we think we can, then that’s the main goal.”

The graduate ended the day with two hits and a strikeout over 1.1 innings in the save.

“The changeup was working for me really well today,” said Walsh. “I had a good feel of it, and missed some barrels today. I got kind of unlucky with two hits in the beginning, but I trust my defense behind me to work out of it. Just trusting the pitches got me through six years here, and just knowing it’s going to work out for me.”

The rest of Walsh’s comments about beating Missouri and inching closer to the saves record can be found in the video above.

