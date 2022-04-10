Skip to main content

Watch: Tamari Key Throws Out First Pitch in Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Before Sunday's series finale between Tennessee baseball and Mizzou, a representative from another UT sport threw out the first pitch. 

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel threw out the first pitch on Saturday, making it back-to-back UT baseball games that someone from another Vols sports program did the toss. 

The video of Key throwing out the first pitch is above. 

Tennessee baseball looks to complete their program record-tying seventh series sweep with a win over the Tigers on Sunday, as well as improving to a 12-0 SEC start to sit atop the all-time SEC record books in holding the best record to begin conference play. 

