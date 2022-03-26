WATCH: Tennessee Baseball Claps Back at Kiffin After Taking Early Lead in Oxford

Lane Kiffin made waves on Friday night when he elected to throw out a golf ball prior to the Ole Miss-Tennessee baseball game in Oxford.

The reference, of course, was a nod to last October when a UT fan chucked a golf ball at Kiffin as he was escorted out of Neyland Stadium.

But Tennessee didn’t leave things unsettled.

Instead, after Jared Dickey smashed a two-run shot to put UT up 6-0 early, the Vols celebrated using a mustard bottle — not unlike those thrown on the field during the end of the game last fall.

So far the Vols are still laughing, as they hold the same lead in the top of the fourth inning.

The full clip from earlier (marking Tennessee’s 60th homer this season) can be seen below.

Welcome to life in the SEC.