Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of LSU Series

With a trip to Omaha on the line, Tennessee will host LSU for the second time this season. The winner of the best of three series will earn a trip to Omaha for the College World Series. Just hours before the game, Tennessee released its weekly hype video for the series, and the Volunteers social media team reminded LSU of what happened last time they came to Knoxville. You can watch in the video below. 

