Watch: Tony Vitello and Pair of BaseVols Talk Offseason Progress

RHP Camden Sewell, head coach Tony Vitello and Evan Russell met with the media on Thursday's baseball availability to discuss offseason progress, specifically with Russell taking over as catcher, and preparation for their exhibition this Saturday against Georgia State.

Sewell, a senior from Cleveland, Tennessee, comes into next season looking to fill a void left from Tennessee pitchers Chad Dallas and Sean Hunley leaving for the majors in the 2021 MLB Draft. Sewell speaks on his progression, relationships with new teammates and more in the video below:

Up next for the media was head coach Tony Vitello. Vitello had a lot to say regarding his team's offseason progression, along with players who have become leaders to the younger players. Watch below to see Vitello go into depth on Evan Russell changing positions, the MLB conference championship series' and more:

Lastly, Vol baseball star Evan Russell, who burst onto the scene as one of Tennessee's hottest bats, met with the media to discuss how transitioning to catcher has treated him mentally and physically, providing updates on the newcomers and also giving a message to Tennessee fans following Vols-Ole Miss.

Watch Russell's full availability below:

Tennessee heads down to Chattanooga to take on Georgia State for a Fall exhibition on Saturday. (See tweet below):

Video and photo courtesy of VR2's Jack Foster and Jake Nichols.

