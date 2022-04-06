Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Breaks Down Decision to Start Blade Tidwell, Lipscomb Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Tuesday night following the Vols' 5-1 win over in-state rival Lipscomb. 

Vitello discussed the decision to start Blade Tidwell, Cortland Lawson's continued success at the plate, Ben Joyce pitching for two innings, Mark McLaughlin's ability to close out the game and more. 

Vitello's entire post-game availability is above.

