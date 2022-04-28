Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Previews Auburn Series, Talks Pitching Staff

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview the Vols' upcoming series with Auburn.

Vitello touched on the challenges of Auburn, discussed his team's progression on defense, the pitching staff working through challenges and more. 

Vitello's entire Thursday media availability is above. 

Video courtesy Tennessee Athletics Communications.

