Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Previews NCAA Super Regional Against Notre Dame

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Thursday to preview the Vols' upcoming NCAA Super Regional showdown against Notre Dame in Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend. 

Vitello talked what Notre Dame brings to the table, focusing on their deep pitching staff and organized head coach Link Jarrett. Tennessee's skipper also touched on keys to his team, who the starting pitchers will be for Friday and Saturday's game and more. 

Vitello's entire pre-tournament availability is in the video above. 

First pitch between the top-ranked Vols and the Fighting Irish is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday in Knoxville. ESPN2 has the stream. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

17659486-2E33-4D19-BD7B-C93D4E4DC43D
Baseball

Tony Vitello Reveals Starting Pitchers For First Two Games of Super Regionals

By Matt Ray1 hour ago
9A286533-18B4-4D77-92AC-448CFEF7623A
Baseball

Josiah-Jordan James Has a Message for Notre Dame Baseball

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
USATSI_17170911_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Coveted Pair of Receivers, Defensive Standouts Set For Tennessee Official Visit This Weekend

By Matt Ray3 hours ago
DAA9B981-0FA0-4128-B64C-D21780332960
Recruiting

JuCo WR Colbie Young Set for Official Visit With Vols, Talks Interest

By Matt Ray19 hours ago
podimage
Football

Volunteer Country Podcast: MAILBAG Wednesday

By Jack Foster22 hours ago
099AB003-578B-4481-9529-79C22DBC4E56
Recruiting

Elite WR, Top Vols Target Carnell Tate Closing In On Commitment Announcement

By Matt Ray23 hours ago
4AD2F20E-7237-437C-9E20-87585BACC9B4
Recruiting

Tennessee Offer 'Felt Great' for Nevada RB Will Stallings Jr.

By Matt RayJun 8, 2022
USATSI_17672794_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Former Vols Guard Finds New Home in Pac-12 Conference

By Jack FosterJun 7, 2022