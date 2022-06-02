Watch: Tony Vitello Previews Regional Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball is preparing to host their second consecutive NCAA Regional Tournament this weekend as the tournament's No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history.

Tennessee will face off against Alabama State on Friday at 6 ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the SEC Network. Head coach Tony Vitello said on the Tony Basilio Show on Wednesday that Blade Tidwell will get the start on Friday night.

Before Tennessee's matchup with the Hornets, Vitello addressed the media to discuss the decision going into giving Tidwell the ball on Friday, the favorite to start on the mound Saturday, his team's status coming off the SEC Tournament victory and more.

The entire video can be seen above.

