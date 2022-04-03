Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Series-Clinching Win, Chase Dollander's Performance

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Hawkins field following the Vols' 5-2 series-clinching win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night to share his thoughts on Chase Dollander's performance, defeating Vandy in a series in Nashville for the first time in 13 years and more. 

Vitello's entire post-game standup press conference is above. 

