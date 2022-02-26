Watch: Trey Lipscomb Talks Hitting the Cycle, Blowout Win Over Iona

Senior infielder Trey Lipscomb met with media following Tennessee's 27-1 win over the Iona Gaels. Lipscomb stayed humble after becoming the fourth Vol ever to hit for the cycle in a game.

“It means a lot. It’s pretty cool to do so,” Lipscomb said. “I actually had no idea, it was when I got to third and saw them toss the ball in, I was like, ‘I really hit for the cycle.’ But honestly, the coolest thing about that is you’re seeing other people off the bench get the opportunity too. I remember my first three years here I was doing the same thing, so it’s kind of cool to see people that work just as hard doing the same thing.”

The senior continued by explaining the mindset following a 26-run blowout win.

"Honestly, it’s just really the same. Just go out there and do what I’ve been doing since I got here," Lipscomb said.

The rest of Trey Lipscomb's comments about hitting for the cycle and the Volunteers' blowout win can be found in the above video.

